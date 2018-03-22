Watermark
Go to Global edition

The long-haired general: The real boss is at home

We bankers love to claim we are the masters of the universe, and in the majority of cases this is true. But there is one thing that strikes genuine fear into our hearts.

  • By Taipan
  • 12:00 PM
Email a colleague
Cancel
Request a PDF
Cancel

If you are thinking about deals gone bad, the threat of layoffs or even investigations by the authorities, you would be wrong. Rather, it is the uncomfortable fact that your other half is often the one person who can make you change your plans.

I have more than enough examples of how Tai Tai has made me toe the line over the years — especially when I was still a high-flying banker — but there is another story I would much prefer to share.

A banker friend of mine, a head of investment banking no less, was in town for his firm’s swish annual conference. I, being retired but supremely well-connected, was of course in attendance. 

As this was nearly a week-long affair, I naturally assumed the chap was extending his stay in Hong Kong to the weekend to get in some nights of drinking and letting his hair down. So when I asked to meet up over the weekend for a boozy catch-up, his response took me by surprise.

He said he could not under any circumstances extend his stay, because he lacked the necessary permissions from his wife. Rather than shacking up at the Four Seasons for the weekend, he was bound for the earliest flight home once the conference ended because he could not afford to offend the missus.

Thankfully for me, years of experience with Tai Tai have taught me that it’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission.  

  • By Taipan
  • 12:00 PM

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 21.88
2 China CITIC Bank Corp 18.75
2 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 18.75
2 CITIC Securities 18.75
5 China Merchants Securities Co 10.63

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 5,979.14 18 9.61%
2 China Securities Co Ltd 4,671.86 11 7.51%
3 Citi 4,064.83 23 6.53%
4 Morgan Stanley 4,043.11 17 6.50%
5 UBS 3,449.07 20 5.54%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 7,497.05 60 7.23%
2 Citi 5,963.27 38 5.75%
3 JPMorgan 5,146.91 23 4.96%
4 Goldman Sachs 5,139.24 16 4.95%
5 Morgan Stanley 4,704.59 31 4.53%

Asian polls & awards

  • Regional Capital Markets Awards Part IV: Investment Bank

    In the last instalment of our 2017 awards, we present the full write-ups of the winners of Best Asian Investment Bank and Best Investment Bank.

  • Regional Capital Markets Awards Part III: Bonds

    In the third instalment of our 2017 awards, we present the full write-ups of the winners of the Best Local Currency Bond, Best High Yield Bond, Best Financial Bond, Best SSA Bond, Best Investment Grade Bond, Best Project Finance Deal, Best Bond, Best G3 and Local Currency Bond House, and Best High Yield Bond House.

  • Regional Capital Markets Awards Part II: Equities

    In the second instalment of our 2017 awards, we present the full write-ups of the winners for Best Follow-On/Accelerated Bookbuild, Best Equity-Linked Deal, Best IPO, Best ECM Deal and Best ECM House.

  • Regional Capital Markets Awards Part I: Loans

    In the first instalment of our 2017 awards, we present the full write-ups of the winners for Best Investment Grade Syndicated Loan, Best High Yield Syndicated Loan, Best Leveraged/Acquisition Finance, Best Loan and Best Loans House.

  • GlobalCapital Asia regional capital markets awards 2017: the winners

    Over the last two months, GlobalCapital Asia's team has conducted pitch meetings with banks to decide the most impressive capital markets transactions and advisers in Asia in 2017.