FIG investors push markets wider

The most visible example of concession offered was in HSBC’s bumper additional tier one (AT1) deal. The UK global systemically important bank (G-SIB) raised $4bn across two tranches and market participants saw the new issue premium at around 50bp.“It comes down the specificity of HSBC an ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.