Structured notes arrive on blockchain

Marex Solutions, a specialist corporate hedging division of Marex Spectron, has issued a blockchain based structured note. It printed a “control note” at the same time, identical in every respect but cleared and settled through traditional means.The trades were privately placed and the issuer opted not ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.