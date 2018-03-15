Natixis announces triple boutique buy as it continues corporate finance acquisition spree Natixis has continued the rapid expansion of its mergers and acquisitions business with the purchase of a stake in three independent advisory boutiques.

The French bank has bought a majority stake in Fenchurch Partners, a London-based firm specialising in advising financial institutions. Fenchurch, which was founded in 2004 by a team of former senior Dresdner Kleinwort bankers led by executive chairman Malik Karim, has advised on over 200 completed transactions worth more ...