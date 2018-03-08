SGX seeks to change clearing fund rules

Clearing funds act as a buffer to protect clearing houses from the default of their clearing members, who are required to post margin to guarantee derivatives trades. The public has been invited to submit feedback on the proposed changes by April 3, and SGX aims to make the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.