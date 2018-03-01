Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Eurazeo exits Accor in quiet week for blocks

Eurazeo, the French private equity group, has sold its remaining stake in Accor, the restructured hotel company, after a €552m equity block trade on Tuesday night cleared at a tight discount to the close.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 05:00 PM

Bookrunner Goldman Sachs won the trade after an auction process. It consisted of 12.18m shares, a 4.2% stake, at a fixed price of €45.28 — a discount of 0.78% to the €45.64 closing price of Accor on the day.

The leads received two large orders for half ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 81,325.02 297 8.10%
2 JPMorgan 75,752.14 299 7.54%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 73,824.31 209 7.35%
4 Barclays 66,646.24 190 6.63%
5 Goldman Sachs 55,247.44 143 5.50%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 10,836.88 18 10.32%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 9,126.47 16 8.69%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,662.71 16 8.25%
4 Citi 7,375.39 18 7.02%
5 Goldman Sachs 6,709.22 14 6.39%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 3,946.78 15 14.37%
2 Deutsche Bank 2,217.50 12 8.07%
3 JPMorgan 1,732.54 10 6.31%
4 Credit Suisse 1,727.84 7 6.29%
5 Citi 1,328.07 8 4.83%