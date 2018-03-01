Eurazeo exits Accor in quiet week for blocks

Bookrunner Goldman Sachs won the trade after an auction process. It consisted of 12.18m shares, a 4.2% stake, at a fixed price of €45.28 — a discount of 0.78% to the €45.64 closing price of Accor on the day.The leads received two large orders for half ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.