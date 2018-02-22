China in the Year of the Dog: Bond market reforms China’s startling transformation continued last year, with the opening up the domestic bond market to foreign investors, the rise in renminbi volatility, and an all-important party meeting that cemented the power of Xi Jinping. Over the course of four in-depth articles, GlobalRMB will examine the key themes that will define this transformation in 2018. First up: the move to bring more foreign bond investors into the country.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — Something lighter