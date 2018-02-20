Indian banks’ QIP plans hit for six by PNB revelation Indian state-owned Punjab National Bank sent shockwaves through the country’s financial system last week when it disclosed a $1.8bn fraud at one of its branches. The timing could not have been worse, with the announcement casting a shadow over other public sector banks, most of which are in dire need of capital, writes Jonathan Breen.

