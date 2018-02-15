EG Group ramps up acquisition spree with third deal

EG Group, rated B2/B/B, has entered into a definitive agreement with NRGValue Holding Nederland to buy their 97 Esso-branded petrol stations in the Netherlands, using debt to fund the deal.This comes within weeks of EG Group announcing a $2.15bn debt-funded expansion into the US through the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.