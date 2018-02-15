Fitch sees Mexico downside risks despite improvement

Fitch removed the Mexican sovereign’s negative outlook in August last year, and acknowledged this week that the country had done a good job in improving several fiscal measures. But weaker than anticipated growth and the election cycle pose downside risks, said the agency.Mexicans will take to the polls ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.