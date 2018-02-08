Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Volatility strikes twice to complicate Lat Am deal rush

Four Latin American issuers ventured into cross-border markets on Thursday after a deceptively calm Wednesday, only to be faced with a wave of volatility that had investors worried and led to wider pricing.

  • By Oliver West
  • 08 Feb 2018


The Dominican Republic, Mexican microfinance lender Unifin (see separate stories), Brazilian steel company CSN, and Colombo-Canadian energy company Gran Tierra all priced cross-border trades on Thursday. The first three were all priced wider than might have been expected, given initial price thoughts. 

But with investors and bankers struggling ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 13,430.28 44 12.24%
2 HSBC 10,598.98 52 9.66%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,864.06 23 7.17%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,666.80 28 6.99%
5 JPMorgan 7,509.38 33 6.84%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 7,154.13 15 19.08%
2 HSBC 4,464.24 7 11.90%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,391.56 4 11.71%
4 JPMorgan 3,634.02 11 9.69%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,623.48 12 9.66%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,704.90 10 12.86%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 2,835.51 8 9.84%
3 HSBC 2,809.40 9 9.75%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,765.80 5 9.60%
5 JPMorgan 1,957.08 8 6.79%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,668.64 29 9.01%
2 UniCredit 3,440.98 25 8.45%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,156.55 13 7.75%
4 Credit Suisse 2,801.35 8 6.88%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,478.18 21 6.09%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 669.49 16 14.67%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 435.32 5 9.54%
3 JPMorgan 366.31 3 8.02%
4 Trust Investment Advisors 323.79 10 7.09%
5 Citi 280.89 2 6.15%