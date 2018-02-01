Watermark
Go to Asia edition

VW needs no monkeys for £300m success in sterling

Despite the latest bout of negative publicity surrounding it having used monkeys in emission tests lingering in the press, investors were still keen to buy Volkswagen’s new sterling corporate bond on Friday. The German car maker got over £500m of orders for the 4.5 year fixed rate deal.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 01:15 PM

The A3/BBB+ rated company issued three sterling bonds in 2017, after an 18 month period out of the capital markets after its emissions test cheating scandal broke in September 2015. 

In April last year it returned to sterling with an £850m dual tranche issue in April. That was followed ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,711.86 52 5.16%
2 Citi 8,487.37 63 5.03%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,459.78 54 5.01%
4 Morgan Stanley 7,843.98 49 4.64%
5 Deutsche Bank 7,380.25 40 4.37%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 3,541.10 17 10.37%
2 UniCredit 2,406.80 10 7.05%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,178.79 10 6.38%
4 Deutsche Bank 2,145.34 11 6.28%
5 HSBC 1,936.49 12 5.67%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 698.85 3 8.99%
2 Goldman Sachs 583.07 5 7.50%
3 Credit Suisse 577.70 7 7.43%
4 BNP Paribas 556.06 5 7.16%
5 JPMorgan 495.70 5 6.38%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 3,648.57 26 9.33%
2 Citi 3,420.06 25 8.75%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 2,983.25 20 7.63%
4 Credit Suisse 2,524.33 17 6.46%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,351.53 21 6.01%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 3,235.97 15 8.68%
2 JPMorgan 2,298.96 8 6.17%
3 UniCredit 2,066.75 8 5.54%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,919.81 9 5.15%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,886.37 10 5.06%