VW needs no monkeys for £300m success in sterling

The A3/BBB+ rated company issued three sterling bonds in 2017, after an 18 month period out of the capital markets after its emissions test cheating scandal broke in September 2015.In April last year it returned to sterling with an £850m dual tranche issue in April. That was followed ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.