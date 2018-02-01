VW needs no monkeys for £300m success in sterling Despite the latest bout of negative publicity surrounding it having used monkeys in emission tests lingering in the press, investors were still keen to buy Volkswagen’s new sterling corporate bond on Friday. The German car maker got over £500m of orders for the 4.5 year fixed rate deal.

The A3/BBB+ rated company issued three sterling bonds in 2017, after an 18 month period out of the capital markets after its emissions test cheating scandal broke in September 2015. In April last year it returned to sterling with an £850m dual tranche issue in April. That was followed