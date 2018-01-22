Watermark
TAIFEX caters to SMEs with new FX futures

Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) on Monday released two new foreign exchange futures to cater to small and medium-sized enterprises, as the exchange pivots towards FX derivatives.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 22 Jan 2018

The contracts feature GBP/USD and AUD/USD pairs, with contract sizes of £20,000 and A$25,000 respectively. The exchange already offers EUR/USD and USD/JPY futures, which it launched in 2016. 

The chairman of TAIFEX, Dr Len-Yu Liu, said it was “essential” that the exchange allowed investors and local exporters to ...

