Hidrovias debuts as market buys into Brazilian logistics

Hidrovias announced initial price thoughts of low to mid 6% area for a seven year non-call four trade on Wednesday morning.Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Itaú and Morgan Stanley received around $4bn of demand at the peak, allowing them to offer guidance of 6% plus or minus ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.