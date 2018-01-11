Watermark
Go to Asia edition

HeidelbergCement seals cheaper revolver

Germany’s HeidelbergCement (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-) has signed a new €3bn-equivalent multicurrency revolver, with the company refinancing debt early to lock in better terms.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 04:00 PM

The borrower managed to shave 20bp off the margin of the revolving credit facility that was being refinanced. That facility was not due to mature until February 2019.

HeidelbergCement will pay 35bp over Libor and Euribor on the new revolver, a spread that the company’s chief executive Bernd Scheifele ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,791.99 12 14.96%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 3,713.91 14 14.65%
3 Citi 3,631.94 11 14.33%
4 JPMorgan 3,097.29 10 12.22%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 1,454.54 8 5.74%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 5,140.74 13 10.18%
2 First Abu Dhabi Bank 4,461.18 18 8.84%
3 Citi 3,695.25 11 7.32%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,682.12 11 7.29%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 3,647.08 20 7.23%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 30,388.71 99 8.62%
2 BNP Paribas 22,463.54 135 6.38%
3 Deutsche Bank 17,970.47 100 5.10%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,954.81 74 5.10%
5 HSBC 16,143.35 101 4.58%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 48,528.41 214 6.32%
2 Deutsche Bank 44,075.51 161 5.74%
3 BNP Paribas 41,452.79 240 5.40%
4 JPMorgan 37,278.65 134 4.85%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 36,258.27 187 4.72%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%