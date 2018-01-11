Mexico wraps funding needs with swift euro outing

After a $3.2bn dual-tranche dollar deal on January 3 attracted a strong crowd, Mexico waited just three business days before announcing a euro-denominated 10 year.
“Last week’s dollar deal was exceedingly well received by the market, and in fact Mexico’s euro curve also tightened on the back ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.