Shangrao LGFV takes home $300m

The local government finance vehicle was the only live trade in the Asia ex-Japan primary dollar market for the first half of the week, but other issuers are still eyeing possible windows to launch deals before the end of the year, said one banker away from the transaction.“Deals ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.