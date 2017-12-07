Watermark
Bank of Chongqing jumps on AT1 bandwagon

Bank of Chongqing Co started bookbuilding for its Basel III compliant additional tier one dollar bond on Wednesday, adding to a sector that has seen plenty of action this year.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 03:30 AM


Global co-ordinators BOC International, China Merchants Securities (HK), China Silk Road International, Morgan Stanley and Southwest Securities International released initial price guidance for the perpetual non call five year bond at the 5.75% area.

The size of the transaction will be up to Rmb5bn-equivalent, or around ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 16,270.37 85 6.32%
2 UBS 14,128.60 88 5.49%
3 Goldman Sachs 11,744.37 58 4.56%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 11,422.00 55 4.44%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,900.56 58 4.23%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,178.30 245 8.08%
2 Citi 34,267.00 196 7.87%
3 JPMorgan 26,001.66 142 5.97%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,496.54 111 4.93%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 19,923.39 139 4.57%

