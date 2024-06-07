Taking the pulse of European securitization

The incursion of private credit into the securitization market, and how securitizations are regulated, were two of the big topics at Europe's biggest industry conference this week. We were joined by our colleagues from the Another Fine Mezz podcast to discuss all of that, the best freebies at the event and the perils of live podcasting.

Meanwhile, the ECB made its first cut to interest rates in five years on Wednesday. It was well expected but now uncertainty is back as capital markets puzzle over where next for rates.

Finally, June's EU parliamentary elections will have an influence not only on securitization regulations but also the future of the EU as a bond issuer and the path to Capital Markets Union. We discuss the likely outcomes.