The trouble with Capital Markets Union, EMEA investment banking and EM bonds
GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Copyright © DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
PodcastsGlobalCapital Podcast

The trouble with Capital Markets Union, EMEA investment banking and EM bonds

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayGeorge Collard
May 24, 2024 02:53 PM

Capital Markets Union: gauffre it ◆ The EMEA investment banking riddle ◆ Why EM bond investors keep buying deals that end up under water

Night in Europe, Middle East and Africa region with city lights viewed from space. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.

Mairead McGuinness, the European Commissioner for financial services, financial stability and Capital Markets Union urged those attending the International Capital Markets Association's conference in Brussels this week to get on with building CMU. But were they listening? We cut through the waffle to discuss the path to a common capital market .

Meanwhile, investment banks are reassessing how they make money from M&A and advisory in the EMEA region. We reveal the new approaches to client coverage and staff pay that are emerging.

Finally, a plethora of borrowers from the emerging markets have been bringing deals at ever tighter spreads and paying very little in new issue premiums. But as we discover, these deals are not performing in secondary trading. We investigate why investors keep showing up for the paper.

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastEmerging MarketsPeople and MarketsBank StrategyRegulation
RS
Ralph Sinclair
London Bureau Chief GlobalCapital
Contact
JH
Jon Hay
GC
George Collard
Senior Emerging Markets Reporter GlobalCapital
Contact

Related articles
Gift this article