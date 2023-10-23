FIG market outlook survey for 2024

Another extremely volatile year has made funding challenging, unpredictable and more expensive across markets. As a result of the tumultuous market moves and geopolitical events of 2022, many European FIG issuers chose to accelerate their funding plans in 2023 and complete them as early as possible. Now, many uncertainties lie ahead for next year.

GlobalCapital is in the process of preparing its Review of the of Year 2023, which will be published in December. The FIG bonds section will include analysis of the outlook for 2024, to be based on a survey. The results will be used purely for background purposes and individual responses will be kept entirely confidential.

We welcome feedback from you and from your colleagues, so please share the following survey link. The survey will take only a couple of minutes to complete.

https://s.surveyplanet.com/a5g4vdg5