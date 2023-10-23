GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
FIG

FIG market outlook survey for 2024

Atanas Dinov
October 23, 2023 01:35 PM
Wooden cubes with text 2023 REVIEW. Copy space for text. Annual review, evaluation and audit concept

We would welcome your feedback on the FIG bond market outlook

Another extremely volatile year has made funding challenging, unpredictable and more expensive across markets. As a result of the tumultuous market moves and geopolitical events of 2022, many European FIG issuers chose to accelerate their funding plans in 2023 and complete them as early as possible. Now, many uncertainties lie ahead for next year.

GlobalCapital is in the process of preparing its Review of the of Year 2023, which will be published in December. The FIG bonds section will include analysis of the outlook for 2024, to be based on a survey. The results will be used purely for background purposes and individual responses will be kept entirely confidential.

We welcome feedback from you and from your colleagues, so please share the following survey link. The survey will take only a couple of minutes to complete.

https://s.surveyplanet.com/a5g4vdg5

Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor