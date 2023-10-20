GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Japan’s SSA issuers set sights on better funding balance

Rashmi Kumar
October 20, 2023 09:58 AM
jp_oct23-leadimg-rt-W5JBY8.jpg

Picking the right currency and tenor for a new bond has never been more important for Japan’s SSA issuers, which saw dollar funding costs rise over the past year, pushing them to venture into euros and shake up their currency and maturity mix. Market conditions in this financial year have improved, but funding officials are constantly on the lookout for upheavals that may disrupt their access to capital markets. GlobalCapital sat down with some of Japan’s leading state-backed issuers to discuss their funding plans, the challenges they face, and how to navigate volatile markets.

Topics

Japan in the Capital Markets October 2023
