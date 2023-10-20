Japan’s SSA issuers set sights on better funding balance
Picking the right currency and tenor for a new bond has never been more important for Japan’s SSA issuers, which saw dollar funding costs rise over the past year, pushing them to venture into euros and shake up their currency and maturity mix. Market conditions in this financial year have improved, but funding officials are constantly on the lookout for upheavals that may disrupt their access to capital markets. GlobalCapital sat down with some of Japan’s leading state-backed issuers to discuss their funding plans, the challenges they face, and how to navigate volatile markets.
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article: