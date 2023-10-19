GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Covered Bonds

Covered bond outlook survey for 2024

Bill Thornhill
October 19, 2023 05:10 PM
Covered bond issuance is on track to finish 2023 close to last year’s record, but the more uncertain global outlook suggests next year could prove less certain and more difficult to predict than 2023.

GlobalCapital is surveying the market with 11 multiple choice questions that will take a couple of minutes to complete and will be kept entirely confidential.

The results will be used as a basis for an article in our Review of the Year 2023/Outlook 2024 special report, to be published in December.

We welcome and encourage feedback from your colleagues, so please share the following survey link.

https://euromoney.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_805Vl7QqRNF1ypo

If you would like to receive a free copy of the raw survey results, please kindly email bill.thornhill@globalcapital.com with a request.

 

