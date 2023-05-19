Sukuk, SSAs and securitization

Emerging market issuers are hardly a uniform bunch and that was demonstrated this week with some taking full advantage of an undersupplied sukuk market, while in Latin America, some borrowers are facing disaster. Meanwhile, in Turkey, market prices last week suggested investors and dealers got their election predictions wrong. With the run-off vote approaching, we look into how Turkish borrowers’ market access will shape up.

The dollar market has become a less reliable place for SSA issuers since the Federal Reserve started putting up interest rates. But issuers piled in this week as pricing fell in their favour. We look at the impact the problems with the US debt ceiling may have for these issuers.

The RMBS market was ablaze with activity this week too with three deals. Two of them — for Lloyds and Virgin Money — achieved remarkable pricing. We discuss those trades and what they mean for a market that is likely to once again become a more important part of banks’ funding mix.