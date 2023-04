Japan’s leading government-backed bond issuers had to stay on their toes and come up with novel ways to tap investors when faced with unprecedented volatility globally and in the domestic yen market over the past year. Whether it was switching to short tenor bonds in different currencies, including ESG labels on deals, or squeezing through narrow issuance windows as they opened, the SSAs left no stone unturned in accessing funding and staying attuned to investors’ needs.