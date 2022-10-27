All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
FIGCovered BondsCovered Bond Analysis

Share your thoughts on the covered bond outlook

Bill Thornhill
October 27, 2022 01:05 PM
Share
Survey HiRes 575

Take two minutes to respond to eight multiple choice questions

It’s been a tremendous year in covered bonds with record euro issuance.

But with inflation surging, a war in Ukraine raging and monetary policy tightening on the way, the outlook seems quite uncertain.

GlobalCapital is now asking you to share your views on the year that has been and the outlook for 2023.

We are running a multiple choice survey comprising of eight simple questions.

Individual responses will be kept entirely confidential.

It will only take a couple of minutes to complete and we'll share the summary of responses in our forthcoming Review 2022/Outlook 2023 supplement.

CLICK HERE FOR THE SURVEY

Or, copy and paste this link into your browser:

https://euromoney.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6sP9RoHj4dXX1Hg

Tags

Covered Bond Analysis FIG
BT
Bill Thornhill