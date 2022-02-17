GlobalCapital Equity Capital Markets Awards 2021: polls open

GlobalCapital has launched the process to decide the winners of our Equity Capital Markets Awards for 2021. The results will be announced in mid-April.

GlobalCapital’s ECM Awards are the only dedicated awards for equity capital markets activity in EMEA. Their purpose is to commend excellence in the market by recognising the issuers, investors, investment banks and other advisers that were most impressive in any year and applauding the individual transactions which stood out for success, innovation or importance.

Since their relaunch in 2015, GlobalCapital’s ECM Awards have been very well received by the market. Our Awards dinners have been well attended by C-suite executives and ECM bankers. For the last two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have not held a physical dinner. Since travel and quarantine restrictions remain difficult to predict, we have decided once again this year not to hold a dinner, but we hope to be able to resume this in 2023.

As an editorial team, we are looking forward to this process of recognising the best deals, banks, and market participants in 2021, another extremely volatile and challenging year for ECM.

Following positive feedback from the market, the Awards this time will run in a similar streamlined format to last year. We will be recognising the overall Equity Capital Markets Deal of the Year, and 10 other Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals across EMEA.

Through our online poll, market participants are invited to nominate transactions to win these Awards. Our editorial team will use these votes, as well as its own judgement, to choose the winning deals.

They are likely to include a mixture of transaction types (IPOs, secondary capital raisings, block trades, equity-linked bonds, Spacs), to reflect the breadth of activity in the market.

Banks can vote for up to 11 deals they lead managed, but must also vote for the same number of deals they did not lead manage.

The online poll also covers Awards for the best investors, law firm, adviser and private equity firm.

As usual, the Best Bank Awards will be chosen by our editorial team. While we do not require banks to pitch, it is strongly encouraged. These meetings have played an important part in our deliberations in the past few years. If you would like to engage with us, to tell us what you believe your firm has done well in 2021, we would be very happy to talk to you about it. More than a dozen banks did so last year. Banks can also pitch for the deals they led which they feel deserve recognition as Deals of the Year.

The full list of Award categories is below. Please reach out to us at aidan.gregory@globalcapital.com if you would like to pitch.

We hope that you will once again support GlobalCapital’s Awards this year and are interested in participating.

You can vote online, between now and March 4, by following this link:

GlobalCapital ECM Awards 2021 (qualtrics.com)

We are more than happy to respond to any questions you may have about the Awards process and our selection methodology. Please email Aidan Gregory or call him on +44 207 779 7365.

We hope you enjoy the Awards and thank you in advance for your support.

GlobalCapital ECM Awards 2021

Best Banks

Banks are invited to pitch for the Awards they want to win, but pitching is not a requirement — banks that do not pitch can still win.

Pitches help the editorial team choose the winners.

Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year

IPO Bank of the Year

Block Trade Bank of the Year

Equity-Linked Bank of the Year

ECM Bank of the Year for M&A Capital Raises

ECM Bank of the Year for Green and ESG-Related Equity Deals

ECM Bank of the Year for Spacs

Best Corporate Broker

Best Bank for Small Cap ECM

ECM Bank of the Year in Emerging Markets

ECM Bank of the Year in the UK and Ireland

ECM Bank of the Year in France and the Benelux

ECM Bank of the Year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

ECM Bank of the Year in Italy

ECM Bank of the Year in Iberia

ECM Bank of the Year in the Nordic region

Equity Capital Markets Deal of the Year

One deal chosen by the editorial team

Banks are invited to vote for the deal they want to win (which can be one of their own deals) as long as they also vote for a deal they did not lead manage.

Banks may also pitch for the deal they want to win.

Voting results and pitches help the editorial team decide the winner.

Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals in 2021

Ten deals chosen by the editorial team

Banks and other market participants may vote for up to 10 deals they want to win (which can be their own deals) as long as they also vote for an equal number of deals they did not lead manage.

Banks can also pitch for the deal they want to win.

Voting results and pitches help the editorial team decide.

Non-Bank Market Participant Awards

Seven awards voted for by the banks and other participants in the market

Best Equity Capital Markets Adviser

Best Law Firm for ECM

Best Private Equity Firm at Using the Equity Capital Markets

Most Influential Long-Only ECM Investor

Most Influential Hedge Fund ECM Investor

Most Influential Equity-linked Investor

Most Influential ESG Investor