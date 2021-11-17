GlobalCapital's syndicated loans and leveraged finance awards poll for 2021 closes Friday!

GlobalCapital’s Loan Awards are the only full scale awards for the loan market in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the only ones based on a poll of market participants. This ensures that they truly reflect the opinion of the market, and is the reason for the longstanding support they enjoy.

We invite you to vote to determine the Awards via this online poll (click through here). The deadline for submissions is Friday, November 19.

In each category, the three or four nominees with the most votes will be published in December, and the complete results including the winners will be revealed in February, alongside awards for the private debt markets.

GlobalCapital has added awards this year to recognise the strides the syndicated loan and leveraged finance markets have made towards sustainable finance.

The rules of the poll are:

Banks, borrowers, investors, law firms, private equity firms and other market participants may vote. One vote is allowed per firm in each category.

You cannot win in a category in which you do not vote.

Banks and investors can vote for deals in which they are arrangers or lenders, but borrowers may not vote for their own deals. No firm can vote for itself as an institution or for an institutional award.

Canvassing for votes is forbidden, as is discussing your votes with others outside your firm.

Voting according to your true opinion of what was the most deserving winner is very important: if you do not win a particular award, you would rather a deserving candidate won, than an undeserving one.

We hope you enjoy the poll, and we would be happy to answer any questions. Please email silas.brown@globalcapital.com, if any questions arise.

Deals of the year

Deal of the year

Leveraged loan of the year

M&A loan of the year

Emerging market loan of the year

Infrastructure finance loan of the year

Renewables loan of the year

Regional deals of the year

UK and Irish deal of the year

French deal of the year

German, Swiss and Austrian deal of the year

Italian deal of the year

Iberian deal of the year

Benelux deal of the year

Nordic deal of the year

Central and Eastern European deal of the year

Turkish deal of the year

Middle Eastern deal of the year

African deal of the year

Bank awards

Loan house of the year

Best arranger of leveraged loans

Best arranger of M&A loans

Best arranger of project finance loans

Best arranger of trade finance loans

Best arranger of mid-cap loans

Most innovative lender bank for ESG lending

Best secondary loans house

Bank regional awards

Best arranger of Western European loans

Best arranger of green and ESG-linked loans for Western Europe

Best arranger of UK and Irish loans

Best arranger of French loans

Best arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian loans

Best arranger of Italian loans

Best arranger of Iberian loans

Best arranger of Benelux loans

Best arranger of Nordic loans

Best arranger of Central and Eastern European loans

Best arranger of green and ESG-linked loans for CEEMEA

Best arranger of Turkish loans

Best arranger of Middle Eastern loans

Best arranger of African loans

Sustainable lending awards

CEEMEA sustainability-linked loan of the year

Western European investment grade sustainability-linked loan of the year

Sustainability-linked leveraged loan of the year

Emerging market sustainability-linked loan of the year

Best private equity house for green and ESG-linked finance

Most innovative private equity house for ESG

Most impressive law firm for ESG

Best advisers, investors and law firms

Best corporate finance adviser

Best law firm for syndicated loans

Best loan restructuring house

Best institutional lender

Best subordinated debt investor

Best distressed loan investor