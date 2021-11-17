GlobalCapital's syndicated loans and leveraged finance awards poll for 2021 closes Friday!
Market participants invited to vote, with poll live until November 19
GlobalCapital’s Loan Awards are the only full scale awards for the loan market in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the only ones based on a poll of market participants. This ensures that they truly reflect the opinion of the market, and is the reason for the longstanding support they enjoy.
We invite you to vote to determine the Awards via this online poll (click through here). The deadline for submissions is Friday, November 19.
In each category, the three or four nominees with the most votes will be published in December, and the complete results including the winners will be revealed in February, alongside awards for the private debt markets.
GlobalCapital has added awards this year to recognise the strides the syndicated loan and leveraged finance markets have made towards sustainable finance.
The rules of the poll are:
Banks, borrowers, investors, law firms, private equity firms and other market participants may vote. One vote is allowed per firm in each category.
You cannot win in a category in which you do not vote.
Banks and investors can vote for deals in which they are arrangers or lenders, but borrowers may not vote for their own deals. No firm can vote for itself as an institution or for an institutional award.
Canvassing for votes is forbidden, as is discussing your votes with others outside your firm.
Voting according to your true opinion of what was the most deserving winner is very important: if you do not win a particular award, you would rather a deserving candidate won, than an undeserving one.
We hope you enjoy the poll, and we would be happy to answer any questions. Please email silas.brown@globalcapital.com, if any questions arise.
Deals of the year
Deal of the year
Leveraged loan of the year
M&A loan of the year
Emerging market loan of the year
Infrastructure finance loan of the year
Renewables loan of the year
Regional deals of the year
UK and Irish deal of the year
French deal of the year
German, Swiss and Austrian deal of the year
Italian deal of the year
Iberian deal of the year
Benelux deal of the year
Nordic deal of the year
Central and Eastern European deal of the year
Turkish deal of the year
Middle Eastern deal of the year
African deal of the year
Bank awards
Loan house of the year
Best arranger of leveraged loans
Best arranger of M&A loans
Best arranger of project finance loans
Best arranger of trade finance loans
Best arranger of mid-cap loans
Most innovative lender bank for ESG lending
Best secondary loans house
Bank regional awards
Best arranger of Western European loans
Best arranger of green and ESG-linked loans for Western Europe
Best arranger of UK and Irish loans
Best arranger of French loans
Best arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian loans
Best arranger of Italian loans
Best arranger of Iberian loans
Best arranger of Benelux loans
Best arranger of Nordic loans
Best arranger of Central and Eastern European loans
Best arranger of green and ESG-linked loans for CEEMEA
Best arranger of Turkish loans
Best arranger of Middle Eastern loans
Best arranger of African loans
Sustainable lending awards
CEEMEA sustainability-linked loan of the year
Western European investment grade sustainability-linked loan of the year
Sustainability-linked leveraged loan of the year
Emerging market sustainability-linked loan of the year
Best private equity house for green and ESG-linked finance
Most innovative private equity house for ESG
Most impressive law firm for ESG
Best advisers, investors and law firms
Best corporate finance adviser
Best law firm for syndicated loans
Best loan restructuring house
Best institutional lender
Best subordinated debt investor
Best distressed loan investor