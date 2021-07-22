All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
EquityEquity IPOs

Bridgepoint success points to heavy IPO discounts in September

by Sam Kerr
July 22, 2021 05:00 PM
sale_sign_discount_alamy_575x375.jpg

Bridgepoint Group, the UK private equity firm completed a £907m IPO on the London Stock Exchange this week and surged in trading on its first day. Investors said the reason for the deal’s popularity was that it was too cheap to miss out on. But banks, which will look to bring a large number of IPOs in the autumn, are worried that not all issuers will be as accommodating as Bridgepoint, writes Sam Kerr.

Sam Kerr
Last updated on July 23, 2021 02:23 AM
