Covered Bond Awards 2021: voting now open
GlobalCapital is thrilled to announce that the survey for this year’s awards is now open. All market participants are invited to take part.
The covered bonds awards survey will remain open for one month until Sunday August 16.
Please carefully consider who will be voting from your institution as only one vote per company is permitted.
You are also not permitted to vote for your own institution and should avoid voting for one bank or deal across a range of categories.
The first vote will be the one that counts unless bill.thornhill@globalcapital.com is told otherwise.
Finally, the awards should reflect business conducted from July 2020 to August 2021.
The link to the survey is at the bottom of this page — but please carefully consider the choices presented in the shortlists below before going into the survey.
(*) no shortlists for Best Liquidity Provider and Best Research.
Most Pioneering Deal
Bank of Nova Scotia £1.3bn June 2026 FRN
NN Bank €500m 0.05% September 2035 ion 2 Nationwide €500m 0.5% May 2041
Nationwide £1bn February 2031 FRN
KHFC €1bn 0.01% June 2026
Best ESG Deal
DNB €1.5bn 0.01% January 2031
BPCE €1.5bn 0.01% December 2030 OP Mortgage Bank €750m 0.05% March 2031
Credit Agricole Italia €500m 0.01% March 2033
Sparebank 1 Boligkredit €1bn 0.01% September 2027
Best Debut Deal
Komercni banka €500m 0.01% January 2026
BSH €500m 0.01% October 2030 KEB Hana €500m 0.01% January 2026
Argenta Sparebank €500m 0.01% February 2031
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust €850, 0.01% October 2027
Best Non-euro Deal
Bank of Nova Scotia £1.3bn June 2026 FRN
CIBC $2bn 1.15% July 2026
Nationwide £1bn February 2031 FRN
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank £500m April 2024 FRN
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank $750m 0.5% January 2024
Best Euro Deal
Caffil €1.5bn 0.01% February 2028
UOB €1bn 0.01% December 2027 BPCE €1.5bn 0.125% December 2030
Yorkshire Building Society €500m 0.01% October 2027
CIBC €1bn 0.01% April 2029
Deal of the Year
CIBC $2bn 1.15% July 2026
SMBC €1bn 0.01% September 2025 Nationwide £1bn February 2031 FRN
DNB €1.5bn 0.01% January 2031
BPCE €1.5bn 0.125% December 2030
Best ESG Issuer
Berlin Hyp
Sparebank 1 Boligkredit Caffil
Crédit Agricole
KHFC
Best Euro Issuer
Caffil
BPCE DZ Hyp
UOB
Muenchener Hyp
Issuer of the Year
BPCE
CIBC PBB
Nationwide
UniCredit
Investor of the Year
Commerzbank Treasury
Nordea IM ESM
Union Invest
Allianz
Best Bank for Distribution
DZ Bank
NordLB Helaba
LBBW
Danske Bank
Best Bank for ALM and Libor Transition Management
Barclays
HSBC
NatWest Markets
Credit Suisse
BNP Paribas
Best Bank for ESG Issuers
ING
LBBW
Crédit Agricole
SEB
NatWest Markets
Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers
BNPP
Natixis ING
Barclays
Erste Group
Best Non-euro Lead Manager
NatWest Markets
HSBC Credit Suisse
UBS
Barclays
Best Syndicate Manager
Natixis UniCredit
Crédit Agricole
BNP Paribas
Credit Suisse
Covered Bond House of the Year
BNP Paribas
LBBW Barclays
Credit Suisse
HSBC
