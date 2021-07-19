Covered Bond Awards 2021: voting now open

The covered bonds awards survey will remain open for one month until Sunday August 16.

Please carefully consider who will be voting from your institution as only one vote per company is permitted.

You are also not permitted to vote for your own institution and should avoid voting for one bank or deal across a range of categories.

The first vote will be the one that counts unless bill.thornhill@globalcapital.com is told otherwise.

Finally, the awards should reflect business conducted from July 2020 to August 2021.

The link to the survey is at the bottom of this page — but please carefully consider the choices presented in the shortlists below before going into the survey.

(*) no shortlists for Best Liquidity Provider and Best Research.

Most Pioneering Deal

Bank of Nova Scotia £1.3bn June 2026 FRN

NN Bank €500m 0.05% September 2035 ion 2 Nationwide €500m 0.5% May 2041

Nationwide £1bn February 2031 FRN

KHFC €1bn 0.01% June 2026

Best ESG Deal

DNB €1.5bn 0.01% January 2031

BPCE €1.5bn 0.01% December 2030 OP Mortgage Bank €750m 0.05% March 2031

Credit Agricole Italia €500m 0.01% March 2033

Sparebank 1 Boligkredit €1bn 0.01% September 2027

Best Debut Deal

Komercni banka €500m 0.01% January 2026

BSH €500m 0.01% October 2030 KEB Hana €500m 0.01% January 2026

Argenta Sparebank €500m 0.01% February 2031

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust €850, 0.01% October 2027

Best Non-euro Deal

Bank of Nova Scotia £1.3bn June 2026 FRN

CIBC $2bn 1.15% July 2026

Nationwide £1bn February 2031 FRN

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank £500m April 2024 FRN

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank $750m 0.5% January 2024

Best Euro Deal

Caffil €1.5bn 0.01% February 2028

UOB €1bn 0.01% December 2027 BPCE €1.5bn 0.125% December 2030

Yorkshire Building Society €500m 0.01% October 2027

CIBC €1bn 0.01% April 2029

Deal of the Year

CIBC $2bn 1.15% July 2026

SMBC €1bn 0.01% September 2025 Nationwide £1bn February 2031 FRN

DNB €1.5bn 0.01% January 2031

BPCE €1.5bn 0.125% December 2030

Best ESG Issuer

Berlin Hyp

Sparebank 1 Boligkredit Caffil

Crédit Agricole

KHFC

Best Euro Issuer

Caffil

BPCE DZ Hyp

UOB

Muenchener Hyp

Issuer of the Year

BPCE

CIBC PBB

Nationwide

UniCredit

Investor of the Year

Commerzbank Treasury

Nordea IM ESM

Union Invest

Allianz

Best Bank for Distribution

DZ Bank

NordLB Helaba

LBBW

Danske Bank

Best Bank for ALM and Libor Transition Management

Barclays

HSBC

NatWest Markets

Credit Suisse

BNP Paribas

Best Bank for ESG Issuers

ING

LBBW

Crédit Agricole

SEB

NatWest Markets

Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers

BNPP

Natixis ING

Barclays

Erste Group

Best Non-euro Lead Manager

NatWest Markets

HSBC Credit Suisse

UBS

Barclays

Best Syndicate Manager

Natixis UniCredit

Crédit Agricole

BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse

Covered Bond House of the Year

BNP Paribas

LBBW Barclays

Credit Suisse

HSBC

