Download: Review 2025 │Outlook 2026: Bond Deals of the Year

The sovereign, supranational and agency bond market featured innovative debuts that brought new issuers to the market, alongside stellar deals from some of its biggest names that broke records and pioneered new formats even in volatile markets. With a relentless flow of cash into credit markets, many borrowers performed well, but some issuers stood out for establishing new footholds that have since paved the way for peers.

Investment grade companies demonstrated how much liquidity was available across the euro, dollar, sterling and Swiss franc markets, showing that there is not always a trade-off between size and price. Meanwhile, the CEEMEA primary bond market shattered issuance records, as investors flocked to buy ahead of expected US interest rate cuts, making it hard to find deals that were not a success.

The report allows readers to navigate bond deals of the year by asset class, including SSA, FIG, IG corporates and emerging markets.

Fill in the form to access the report.

