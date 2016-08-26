IMF deal holds the key to Sri Lanka’s improving prospects

Jeremy Weltman Published on: Friday, September 2, 2016
Sri Lankans are holding their heads above water,
but their position is precarious
On 44.7 points from a maximum 100 in Euromoney’s
survey, Sri Lanka’s country risk score has improved since the second quarter,
resulting in a two place rise in theglobal rankingsto 75th.
Such news will be received warmly by investors
snapping up the country’s sovereign bond offerings lately on the back of
increased interest in EMs and a new three-year financing arrangement agreed
with the IMF.
The economy has been growing reasonably briskly,
with GDP registering a 4.8% real-terms rise in 2015, and year-on-year inflation
is low, slowing to 5.5% in July from a peak of 6% in June.
Political risks are largely subdued. The next
election is not until 2020, and the main two political parties are committed to
a coalition government until then, boosting the government stability score –
one of 15 risk indicators experts value as part of the country risk profile.
This will allow the passage of reforms in parliament, as the government will continue to have a two-thirds majority.
Bright medium-term
Approving a loan in July worth $100 million, the
World Bankcommended the authoritiesfor pursuing economic reforms to improve
competitiveness, stability and transparency.
Standard Chartered Bank economistSamantha Amerasinghe, one of Euromoney’s
survey contributors, says: “Sri Lanka’s country risk score has improved largely
because it has been pushing through these domestic reforms, even though
external risks remain high.”
The appointment of prominent economist Indrajit
Coomaraswamy as the governor of the central bank in July is another key
positive, believesEshini Ekanayake, an economist at JB
Securities in Colombo, and another of Euromoney’s survey contributors.
“While it might still be a little too early to
tell whether the governor is able to create a platform of macroeconomic
and institutional stability in the years to come, he has been able to
already restore some sense of credibility and independence since his
appointment,” she says.
The central bank increased its policy interest
rate for the second time this year by 50 basis points in July to quell
potential inflation pressure.
“This policy move is suggestive of a more
forward-looking monetary policy stance in the country, which has been lacking
in the last decade,” Ekanayake believes.
Caution advised
These positive reactions must be tempered with a
dose of reality.
Sri Lanka’s risk score had been broadly
flat-lining for three years, and the borrower is still mired in the fourth of
five tiers – one below India – consistent with a B- to BB+ credit rating.
Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s rate
Sri Lanka a B+/B1 credit; compare that to tier-three India, 18 places higher in
Euromoney’s survey, rated investment grade.
The fiscal situation is the main short-term
risk.
The government finances are broadly consistent
with the IMF’s targets, but there has been a setback in the tax changes,
including the rise in value-added tax (VAT) from 11% to 15% required to improve
government revenue.
“A petition was filed by an opposition lawmaker
challenging the administrative notice as unconstitutional, despite this being
the practice since VAT was implemented in 2002, and the three-bench panel
of judges agreed with the petitioner,” says JB Securities’ Ekanayake.
That makes it unclear if the tax changes will be
implemented this year, or in the 2017 budget bill to be unveiled in November.
The confusion might harm business confidence,
and it means Sri Lanka might not meet its fiscal target, narrowing the deficit
from 6.9% of GDP last year to 5.4% in 2016.
The government has increased diesel tax to make
up some of the shortfall, but might also cut back on public investment, which
would impair GDP growth.
Foreign-exchange reserves are also low, at $6
billion, covering less than four months of imports.
“The unfavourable Brexit outcome could also
potentially limit government debt-raising plans and poses further external
risks,” says Standard Chartered’s Amerasinghe.
Therefore, while domestic reforms are gradually
moving forward, the short-term external risks are still weighing on Sri Lanka’s
slowly brightening outlook.
