Luthman steps down as Liontrust UK equities co-head

“We would like to thank Jan for his contribution to the team and we wish him all the very best in his retirement,” said John Ions, CEO of Liontrust.After Luthman’s departure, Stephen Baily, Liontrust’s other co-head of UK equities, will continue to manage the Liontrust Macro ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.