Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Luthman steps down as Liontrust UK equities co-head

Jan Luthman, co-head of equities and a partner at UK asset manager Liontrust, is retiring after nearly 30 years in the investments industry.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 12:00 PM

“We would like to thank Jan for his contribution to the team and we wish him all the very best in his retirement,” said John Ions, CEO of Liontrust.

After Luthman’s departure, Stephen Baily, Liontrust’s other co-head of UK equities, will continue to manage the Liontrust Macro ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 29 Aug 2016
1 JPMorgan 251,626.64 1022 8.71%
2 Citi 228,902.22 815 7.92%
3 Barclays 215,320.23 669 7.45%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 204,666.75 711 7.08%
5 HSBC 176,315.42 712 6.10%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 BNP Paribas 24,460.18 106 6.81%
2 UniCredit 24,220.80 111 6.74%
3 JPMorgan 23,194.32 42 6.46%
4 HSBC 19,279.32 96 5.37%
5 ING 16,772.77 102 4.67%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 10,484.60 56 10.00%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,816.07 50 8.41%
3 Citi 6,911.91 36 6.59%
4 Morgan Stanley 6,880.19 37 6.56%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,672.44 32 6.37%