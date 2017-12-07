ICICI closes first Indian FIG deal since sovereign upgrade
India’s ICICI Bank sealed a $500m 2027 bond with ease on Thursday, pricing the trade at a tight coupon, leveraging on the positive sentiment around the country since the sovereign upgrade.
Since Moody’s boosted India to Baa2 from Baa3 in mid-November
, the country’s corporate issuers, including Indian Railway Finance Corp
this week, have pulled off tightly priced deals. And on Thursday, ICICI became the first FIG name to execute a trade since the upgrade, selling a 144A/Reg
