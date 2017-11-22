Watermark
A tale of two Hong Kong Banks in the dollar market

Chiyu Banking Corp and Shanghai Commercial Bank hit the debt market for their debut international subordinated bonds on Tuesday, but each was met with a different response from investors.

  • By Morgan Davis
  • 22 Nov 2017

A2/—/A- rated  Shanghai Commercial Bank managed to take home $250m from a 10 non call five year note that marked not only its first international bond, but its first capital markets transaction of any kind.

Despite the soft market backdrop for debut issuers, with three maiden deals ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 13,827.70 78 5.89%
2 UBS 13,692.33 82 5.83%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,720.86 54 4.57%
4 Morgan Stanley 10,186.93 54 4.34%
5 China Securities Co Ltd 9,861.82 46 4.20%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 32,532.75 218 8.25%
2 Citi 30,515.32 184 7.74%
3 JPMorgan 23,972.21 138 6.08%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,655.77 107 5.24%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 16,284.80 123 4.13%

