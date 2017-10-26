Watermark
Go to Global edition

StanChart turns to ING banker for China DCM job

Standard Chartered has added a debt capital markets banker with over 10 years of experience to its team in Hong Kong, bolstering the Greater China business.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 10:00 AM

Anna Lui has joined Standard Chartered as director of debt capital markets for Greater China. She reports to David Yim, the bank’s head of Greater China DCM.

StanChart declined to comment.

Lui started earlier this month, according to her LinkedIn page, after over a year ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 12,207.27 70 5.90%
2 Goldman Sachs 9,802.51 47 4.74%
3 UBS 9,708.56 74 4.70%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,362.61 43 4.53%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,234.15 45 4.47%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,243.54 195 8.20%
2 Citi 27,348.37 166 7.67%
3 JPMorgan 22,493.63 128 6.31%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,472.10 95 5.18%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,472.38 114 4.34%

Asian polls & awards