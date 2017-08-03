Watermark
RCI Banque follows euro FRN with rare sterling offering

Euro corporate bond investors see RCI Banque as a frequent borrower, pricing new issues multiple times a year. But it remains a rare name for sterling investors. On Friday it sold its first bond in the currency for over three years — a bond that has already matured.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 12:45 PM

Before Friday’s deal was priced, the car financing subsidiary of Renault had just a £300m deal with a 2018 maturity and a £250m deal with a 2019 maturity. Both were issued as five year deals.

The latest deal was also issued as a five year trade. Lead ...

