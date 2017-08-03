RCI Banque follows euro FRN with rare sterling offering

Before Friday’s deal was priced, the car financing subsidiary of Renault had just a £300m deal with a 2018 maturity and a £250m deal with a 2019 maturity. Both were issued as five year deals.The latest deal was also issued as a five year trade. Lead ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.