Watermark
Go to Global edition

CMIG Aviation takes flight for first offshore loan

CMIG Aviation has landed for its maiden overseas syndicated loan, with one bank at the helm. The company is seeking $150m for aircraft pre-delivery financing.

  • By Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 09:30 AM

It chose Credit Suisse to arrange the syndication and the Swiss lender opened the deal to retail participants this week.

Incoming banks have three titles available to them. Mandated lead arrangers committing a minimum of $50m make a 90bp fee for 250bp all-in, lead arrangers committing $30m-$49m ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 Oct 2017
1 CITIC Securities 11,427.98 67 5.84%
2 UBS 9,302.41 70 4.76%
3 Goldman Sachs 9,298.39 45 4.75%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,276.15 41 4.74%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,131.08 44 4.67%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 28,546.28 191 8.23%
2 Citi 25,555.77 158 7.36%
3 JPMorgan 21,382.04 125 6.16%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,072.67 94 5.21%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 14,698.61 110 4.24%

Asian polls & awards