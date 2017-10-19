CMIG Aviation takes flight for first offshore loan

It chose Credit Suisse to arrange the syndication and the Swiss lender opened the deal to retail participants this week.Incoming banks have three titles available to them. Mandated lead arrangers committing a minimum of $50m make a 90bp fee for 250bp all-in, lead arrangers committing $30m-$49m ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.