Indonesia’s state-backed PP Presisi launches $172m IPO

The IPO has a base size of 2.35bn new shares, or 23% of its enlarged equity capital. The shares are on sale at Rph430-Rph550, according to a term sheet seen by GlobalCapital Asia.From the base offering, the issuer could see returns of Rph1tr-Rph1.3tr. But the deal has ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.