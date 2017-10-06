China to reset country’s bond curve with new deal

The country has tantalised investors for months with plans for a sovereign bond, and while much remains to be officially announced, bankers and investors expect a move soon.“The deal is pretty much done,” Arthur Lau, co-head of emerging market fixed income and head of Asia ex-Japan ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.