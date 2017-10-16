Watermark
Go to Asia edition
FIG

Catalonia dreams of being a Luxembourg for co-op bank issuance

The ministry for the economy of Catalonia, the rebellious region seeking independence from Spain, is working on a white paper on what role the potential new state will play in international markets. The document reveals an aspiration to become a hub for co-operative and ethical bank issuance.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 16 Oct 2017

The 17 page paper will rattle further Spain’s central government officials, as the Thursday deadline looms for Catalonia to officially annul its declaration of independence on October 10.

On Monday, the Catalan government declined to confirm if that declaration had been made unilaterally and offered the opening ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 10,189.41 48 6.09%
2 UniCredit 8,290.73 65 4.95%
3 BNP Paribas 7,574.73 35 4.53%
4 LBBW 7,401.08 42 4.42%
5 Commerzbank Group 7,255.50 46 4.34%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 88,943.23 375 7.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 82,746.68 325 6.53%
3 Citi 82,424.25 487 6.50%
4 Goldman Sachs 77,168.54 434 6.09%
5 JPMorgan 74,578.61 357 5.88%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 70,640.47 376 10.99%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 66,526.97 273 10.35%
3 Morgan Stanley 64,569.18 271 10.04%
4 JPMorgan 61,807.07 271 9.61%
5 Goldman Sachs 56,413.27 361 8.77%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,543.24 22 6.98%
2 LBBW 5,487.17 19 6.90%
3 BNP Paribas 4,946.20 16 6.22%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 4,748.11 18 5.97%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,389.40 18 5.52%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 9,144.21 24 13.47%
2 HSBC 8,632.25 34 12.71%
3 BNP Paribas 4,721.16 25 6.95%
4 Citi 4,398.19 35 6.48%
5 Credit Suisse 4,219.22 21 6.21%