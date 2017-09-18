Credit Suisse hires top levfin banker Ross

The move is part of a wider reorganisation, in which Marisa Drew and Mark Echlin, co-heads of investment banking and capital markets in EMEA, are moving on and being replaced by Matthew Cestar and Jens Welter.Ross used to co-head EMEA leveraged finance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.