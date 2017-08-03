Watermark
Lat Am eyes record year as Mexico City Airport flies green

A special purpose vehicle backing the construction of Mexico City’s new airport was the highlight in a hectic week for Lat Am new issues, with 10 borrowers pricing nearly $8bn of deals in the space of four days.

  • By Oliver West
  • 10:15 PM

Although the pace of roadshow announcements has eased, DCM bankers are reporting strong pipelines. Some bankers said that they are expecting supply to remain consistent for the next two months, which will likely lead to a record year for Lat Am new issuance. 

“It’s been an incredibly hectic week, ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 47,624.97 223 9.97%
2 HSBC 44,950.42 262 9.41%
3 JPMorgan 40,095.89 187 8.39%
4 Deutsche Bank 24,138.32 99 5.05%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 21,954.53 157 4.60%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 14,884.67 38 15.30%
2 HSBC 12,547.11 29 12.90%
3 JPMorgan 12,092.61 42 12.43%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,396.29 33 9.66%
5 Santander 6,578.95 28 6.76%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 17,173.19 63 12.53%
2 JPMorgan 16,444.60 67 12.00%
3 HSBC 10,452.27 55 7.63%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,468.11 22 6.18%
5 BNP Paribas 7,847.31 24 5.73%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 2,666.89 22 9.39%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,238.84 19 7.88%
3 UniCredit 2,041.07 15 7.18%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,023.39 7 7.12%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,436.12 14 5.05%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 10,024.06 142 21.52%
2 ICICI Bank 4,885.03 124 10.49%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,513.04 124 9.69%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,424.15 36 7.35%
5 HDFC Bank 2,326.43 63 5.00%