KEB Hana goes tight with debut dollar Formosa

The South Korean commercial bank has already printed a dollar deal this year, its debut floating rate trade since the merger of KEB Bank and Hana Bank in September 2015. The $500m three years were sold at 72.5bp over Libor at the end of March.For its new transaction, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.