Etihad deals drop 12 cash points as Air Berlin files for insolvency

Air Berlin is the second of the bonds' obligors to announce bankruptcy in four months. Alitalia went into administration in May. Etihad said on both accounts that it would no longer provide funding to the struggling airlines.Uncertainty over future repayments of the bonds has prompted a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.