Syndicate director leaves Crédit Agricole for Deutsche, completes FIG merry-go-round

Viet Le has left Crédit Agricole where he had been director of FIG syndicate since August 2012.Le is believed to have joined Deutsche Bank’s FIG syndicate, which may have been under strength following the departure of Adekunle 'Ade' Ademakinwa, who left Deutsche Bank's FIG syndicate operation ...
