Pemex flies in secondary after wait to issue

Bankers on and off the deal agreed that Pemex’s execution on the day had been spot on; the concession of 15bp-20bp was viewed as fair for a company with such large funding needs.“Pemex left around two points on the table, so I’m not surprised to see it trade ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.