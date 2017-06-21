Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Wagamama forks for sweet deal in piping hot sterling HY market

The UK’s eighth largest restaurant chain, Wagamama, opened a two day roadshow on Monday, as it plans to call its debut bond and make savings in a sterling market awash with demand.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 05:30 PM

When investors and bankers working in the sterling high yield market made their guess for GlobalCapital about how the year was going to play out, most said that there would be more deals than in 2016, the year of the Brexit referendum.

But year to date ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Jun 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 10,231.82 32 7.84%
2 JPMorgan 8,649.53 32 6.63%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,504.04 42 5.75%
4 BNP Paribas 7,457.95 38 5.72%
5 Credit Suisse 6,678.77 32 5.12%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 4,302.46 33 8.14%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,093.79 31 7.74%
3 Deutsche Bank 3,878.15 34 7.34%
4 Barclays 3,646.48 29 6.90%
5 Citi 3,618.87 24 6.84%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 19,005.58 142 11.27%
2 Citi 15,642.08 113 9.28%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,393.04 121 8.54%
4 Goldman Sachs 12,300.74 87 7.29%
5 Barclays 11,596.83 70 6.88%