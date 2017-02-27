Watermark
China Three Gorges starts flow of Asian green bonds

China Three Gorges Corp, the state-owned hydropower company, brought its first euro denominated green bond on Wednesday. The €650m seven year deal came a year after the company issued its first green bond in remnimbi.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 05:00 PM

Following an extensive roadshow through Asia and Europe, the eight lead managers announced initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 110bp during the morning session in Hong Kong.

Bank of China, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan were the joint global co-ordinators. Alongside these three banks, CCB International, ...

