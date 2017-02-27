Banks in the dark about Qatar with predictions mixed

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Libya and Yemen severed diplomatic ties with Qatar over the gulf state’s alleged ties to terrorist groups.But no clear consensus has emerged yet over the immediate effects on loan syndication in the region — not least because there seems ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.